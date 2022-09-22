×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Got a Tip? Got a tip?
Account
Got a Tip? Got a tip?

SEVENTEEN Talk Repackaged ‘Sector 17’ Album, Tour & More

SEVENTEEN sat down with Billboard to chat all things music, tour and more.

SEVENTEEN unveiled their 4th Album Repackage: Sector 17 back in July, and four members of the popular K-pop group sat down with Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly to discuss all things music and creating.

Explore

Explore

Seventeen

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“We’re really excited. We were really surprised,” Joshua said of the album’s No. 4 debut on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart, their highest debut yet. On what made the group decide to take a project they already had and repackage it, Hoshi chimed in, “We were gearing up for our world tour then, and before going into that, we wanted to open up way more ways to show even more diverse, newer sides of SEVENTEEN.”

Related

BTS

Watch BTS Get Animated & Take the Stage in 'Cookie Run: Kingdom' Teaser

Both Joshua and Hoshi then agreed that “_WORLD” was their favorite music video to film, with Hoshi adding, “It was my birthday, the day we shot the music video for “_WORLD.”

As for their just-wrapped tour, Hoshi shared that the stint was different than in years past because “this is our first tour [with a live audience] since the pandemic, and concerts have always been important to us, but now we really understand the value of live shows better than ever. So it’ll be a true reflection of who SEVENTEEN are, what our performances are like. We put a lot of effort into presenting the best show of the year.”

Watch SEVENTEEN’s full interview with Billboard above, and catch the group perform at Penske Media Corporation’s LA3C festival on December 10 and 11, 2022. More info here.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad