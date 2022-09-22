SEVENTEEN Talk Repackaged ‘Sector 17’ Album, Tour & More

SEVENTEEN unveiled their 4th Album Repackage: Sector 17 back in July, and four members of the popular K-pop group sat down with Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly to discuss all things music and creating.

Explore Explore Seventeen See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“We’re really excited. We were really surprised,” Joshua said of the album’s No. 4 debut on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart, their highest debut yet. On what made the group decide to take a project they already had and repackage it, Hoshi chimed in, “We were gearing up for our world tour then, and before going into that, we wanted to open up way more ways to show even more diverse, newer sides of SEVENTEEN.”

Both Joshua and Hoshi then agreed that “_WORLD” was their favorite music video to film, with Hoshi adding, “It was my birthday, the day we shot the music video for “_WORLD.”

As for their just-wrapped tour, Hoshi shared that the stint was different than in years past because “this is our first tour [with a live audience] since the pandemic, and concerts have always been important to us, but now we really understand the value of live shows better than ever. So it’ll be a true reflection of who SEVENTEEN are, what our performances are like. We put a lot of effort into presenting the best show of the year.”

Watch SEVENTEEN’s full interview with Billboard above, and catch the group perform at Penske Media Corporation’s LA3C festival on December 10 and 11, 2022. More info here.