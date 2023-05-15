×
Seun Kuti Arrested in Nigeria Over Alleged Police Assault

The Nigerian star was detained at the Lagos State police headquarters after turning himself in.

Seun Kuti
Seun Kuti performs on stage during Villanos Del Jazz music festival on November 7, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. Javier Bragado/Redferns

Nigerian Afrobeats star Seun Kuti was arrested Monday (May 15) after being accused of assaulting a police officer in the commercial hub of Lagos.

Kuti was detained at the Lagos State police headquarters after turning himself in, according to police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin, who tweeted photos of the celebrity in handcuffs.

The son of Nigerian musical icon and political agitator Fela Kuti, who himself was serially detained by Nigerian military regimes, Seun Kuti was “captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform,” the police said.

Videos posted online appeared to show an agitated Kuti pushing a police officer as the officer stood beside a police vehicle along a major road in Lagos on Saturday.

It was unclear what led to the confrontation, though Kuti tweeted that the officer in question “tried to kill me and my family.” He suggested the officer tried to ram their car.

Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba ordered an investigation into the incident. The inspector general “assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes will be surely brought to book,” the police said.

“I welcome the investigation and will give my full cooperation!” Kuti responded on Twitter. See his messages below:

