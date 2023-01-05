×
Bert From ‘Sesame Street’ Is a Huge Olivia Rodrigo Fan

Bert and his old pal Ernie dropped by 'Elle' to play the popular 'Song Association' game.

Sesame Street's Bert & Ernie sing 'You've Got A Friend In Me' in a game of song association for Elle. Courtesy of Elle

Elle brought the ultimate dynamic duo to take on their song association challenge, with Sesame Street‘s Bert and Ernie showing off their wide range of musical interests.

“We’re always singing songs with our friends on Sesame Street,” Bert explained, before Ernie chimed in, “We’re always having so much fun on Sesame Street with our friends Elmo, Abby, Cookie Monster […] and sometimes, we have our friends come over for playdates like Samuel L. Jackson, Mickey Guyton and Haim.”

Throughout the 10-minute video, Bert also proved himself to be a big Olivia Rodrigo fan, sharing that any track by the 19-year-old superstar would make his list of favorite songs. “I really like her,” he gushed.

Later on in the clip, Ernie and Bert revealed who would be their dream collaborators. While Ernie floated the idea of Taylor Swift or Lady Gaga, Bert suggested — you guessed it — Rodrigo.

However, despite being a fan of the “Drivers License” singer, the duo did not use any of her songs in the actual game, in which participants have 10 seconds to think of and sing a lyric featuring a key word. The duo breezed through Harry Belafonte’s “Banana Boat (Day-O)” for the word “day,” Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” for “friend,” Simon & Garfunkel’s “A Hazy Shade of Winter” for “time,” Frederic Austin’s “The Twelve Days of Christmas” for “first,” Beach Boys’ “Fun Fun Fun” for “fun,” the Brady Bunch theme for “story” and more.

The two were stumped on the word “see,” confusing it for the letter C as they delved into Cookie Monster’s hit, “C is for Cookie.” For the word “home,” Bert took too long to begin singing “Home on the Range,” explaining that it’s “one of my favorite cowboy songs, and also one of my favorite songs that has the word ‘antelope’ in it.”

Bert and Ernie finished the challenge with an impressive score of 13 out of 15, tying with Chloe x Halle. Watch the full clip below.

