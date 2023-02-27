Watch These Senior Citizens Recreate Rihanna’s ‘Rude Boy’ Super Bowl Halftime Moment

Rihanna‘s recent Super Bowl halftime show performance has been making waves on social media for the past few weeks, with TikTok users recreating dance sequences from RiRi’s highly anticipated return to the stage.

A group of grandmothers at Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green have joined in on the fun this week, sharing a video to the living facility’s official TikTok page in which they’re seen taking on the remix of Rihanna’s 2009 hit “Rude Boy” from the Super Bowl performance. In the clip, a number of elderly women are lined up and dressed in white — exactly like RiRi’s dancers. They move out of the way one by one to reveal one last senior citizen, dressed in red like the singer was at the Super Bowl. The grandma then sings her heart out to “Rude Boy” while dancing and holding a microphone.

“Our halftime show > Rihanna’s halftime show,” the caption reads. At the time of publication, the video has more than 24 million views and 3 million likes.

It’s hardly the first incredible lip sync the ladies at Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green have taken on. They previously shared a video to the tune of Miley Cyrus’ Billboard Hot 100 chart topper, “Flowers,” taking the lyrics literally as they buy themselves flowers, write their names in the sand and talk to themselves, among other empowering activities in the song’s chorus.

“Miley Cyrus is reminding us that self love is our super power,” they captioned the sweet post, along with a number of emojis.