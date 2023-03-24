Selena Gomez Might Be Dating Zayn Malik & the Internet Is Torn: See Fan Reactions

It’s probably too soon for this, but Zelena might just be the next big celebrity couple. That’s because Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were supposedly spotted getting cozy together on a restaurant date in New York City, and the internet is understandably freaking out.

The rumor that two of pop music’s biggest stars have sparked a romance started after one fan posted a TikTok claiming that a pal, who works as a hostess in NYC, served Gomez and Malik while they were eating together at the restaurant where she works. The friend had sent texts saying the pair walked in to the restaurant “hand in hand” and were “making out.”

The TikToker also pointed out that Gomez is one of just 18 people the former One Direction singer follows on Instagram. Other fans also say that the “Calm Down” singer followed Malik back as recently as a few weeks ago.

Billboard has reached out to Gomez and Malik’s reps for comment.

Now, this isn’t the first time in recent history that people have jumped to conclusions about Gomez’s relationship status. Earlier this year, many were convinced that she was dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart after the two were spotted hanging out at a bowling alley — but the Only Murders in the Building actress quickly confirmed that she was single at the time.

It’s also worth mentioning that, just nine days prior to the Zayn dating rumors beginning, Gomez posted a TikTok joking about how she doesn’t even have a crush on anyone at the moment. “Still out here lookin for him lol,” she’d captioned the video.

But still, making out? Holding hands? If it’s true, it certainly sounds like something is happening between the two stars, and folks on Twitter are divided on how to feel about it. Some are excited for the possible new couple — “IM HERE FOR THIS,” tweeted one fan — but others have doubts. Mainly, what will this mean for Gomez’s friendship with Gigi Hadid, who shares a daughter with the “Pillow Talk” singer?

“idk why y’all want selena and zayn to happen like selena and gigi aren’t friends of nearly a decade,” wrote one fan.

See what fans are saying about Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik’s rumored romance below:

why did this girl on tik tok say that her friend that works in a restaurant in new york said zayn and selena were there making out and holding hands?! — elizabethᶻ✨stuck in heaven ☁️ (@zaynsanity) March 24, 2023

Somehow finding out zayn and Selena are going on date fixed the whole mood for me 😭😭pic.twitter.com/f2pe50ypEv — 🦋 (@sslsrare) March 24, 2023

Hailey and Selena are friends now, Zayn and Selena going out on dinner dates….ITS NOT EVEN NOON OVER HERE EVERYBODY JUST STAND STILL 😭 — 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐁𝐑𝐈. (@HIGHOFFSELENUR) March 24, 2023

my jaw is on the floor??? ZAYN AND SELENA?????????? https://t.co/k9sBKnFYnJ — fran (@SELSREP) March 24, 2023

idk why y’all want selena and zayn to happen like selena and gigi aren’t friends of nearly a decade pic.twitter.com/zLvOM10PXU — 🔮 (@selenussy) March 24, 2023

zayn and selena ooooh i love this song — a⁷ 🪞face 🐥🐰🐱 (@ymktsfaerie) March 24, 2023

selena telling people to stop sending death threats to hailey while also reports of her and zayn dating all in one day and it’s not even noon yet. pic.twitter.com/bW4iCZhfO0 — kay (@softxlumax) March 24, 2023