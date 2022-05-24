Selena Gomez Confirms She Is ‘Working on My Album’ & Is ‘Open to a Tour’

New music from Selena Gomez may soon be on its way. Speaking with Deadline for the outlet’s Crew Call podcast published on Tuesday (May 24), the “Lose You to Love Me” singer confirmed that she is currently in Los Angeles and working on an LP.

“I am in L.A. working on my album now,” the 29-year-old revealed when asked what’s on the horizon for her following season two of her hit Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, on which she plays Mabel Mora. Gomez did not share any additional details on the future album’s release, which will serve as the follow-up to her 2020 album Rare, and her 2021 Spanish language EP, Revelación; the albums peaked in the No. 1 and No. 22 spots on the Billboard 200 chart, respectively.

As for touring plans, Gomez is unsure of if she’ll be heading on the road to support the forthcoming album due to her busy schedule, though she is “open” to the possibility of a tour happening. “I’m open to a tour, one thousand percent, but I obviously have obligations and things I wanna do, so when the time’s right,” she explained on the podcast. “It’s not the top of my priority list.”

Gomez also teased that there’s the possibility of a musical number in Only Murders in the Building, in which she stars in alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. When the interviewer suggested a cabaret musical number for the show, the actress said, “Steve and I are hesitant because I wanna be careful. I love Mabel, and I love that she is an extension of me, so sometimes my worry is that it might turn into a pop-star thing, and that’s clearly not Mabel,” she said. “I’m not opposed.”

Season two of Only Murders in the Building is set to premiere on Hulu June 28. Listen to Gomez talk about her album, touring and the show below.