Selena Gomez Says She Was ‘a Complete Disaster’ in the Kitchen Before ‘Selena + Chef’

Though she may still have a ways to go, Selena Gomez is a lot closer than she was two years ago to adding “cook” to her multi-hyphenate career. Earlier in September, the pop star completed her fourth season of her HBO Max series Selena + Chef, and in a new interview, she shared how learning from all of the culinary experts she’s had as guests on her show since 2020 has drastically improved her cooking skills.

“Season one I was a complete disaster,” she told People as part of the publication’s “50 Food Faves” package, for which she was named a top tastemaker. “And not to say I still don’t have my moments, but I’ve come a long way.”

According to the magazine, Gomez now rates her culinary abilities a “5 out of 10.” “I wish I had more time to cook, but with work it’s not always easy,” the Only Murders in the Building star said. “I love when I get the chance to cook for my friends and family.”

“I have revisited many of the dishes I’ve made on the show,” she continued, adding that her biggest takeaway from the show has been how beneficial experimenting with homemade dishes can be: “You don’t have to necessarily follow a recipe exactly.”

Gomez also spoke with People about what it was like to work with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who appeared in episode 10 of Selena + Chef‘s fourth season. The Hell’s Kitchen star served as her first in-person mentor on the show — she had previously been learning from guest chefs via Zoom — and taught her how to make a scallop dish.

“When I saw him I almost started crying,” she said. “It was such an honor.”

With four seasons of Selena + Chef under her belt, the Rare Beauty founder is now taking on another reality-based screen project. On Wednesday (Sept. 20), Gomez announced that her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me will drop Nov. 4 on Apple TV, and shared a trailer for the film with fans. See it below: