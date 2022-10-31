Selena Gomez Urges Fans to Vote for Stacey Abrams in Georgia Gubernatorial Election

Selena Gomez took to social media on Monday (Oct. 31) to encourage her followers to vote for Stacey Abrams in the race for Georgia governor.

“Hi, everyone in Georgia,” the singer says directly to the camera on her Instagram Story. “My friend Stacey Abrams is in an extremely close race to become governor. I’ve worked with Stacey personally, and her commitment to improving mental health access in Georgia is extremely important to me, as the state currently ranks 48th in the nation.”

“Please grab some friends and vote early,” she concluded in her message before directing fans to visit the Democratic candidate’s website and adding one final urge to “please vote!”

Abrams is running in the state’s gubernatorial race against Republican Brian Kemp. The two faced off in a heated final debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election on Sunday night (Oct. 30), covering everything from abortion access and crime to inflation and the economy.

Meanwhile, on a trip this weekend to New York City, Gomez made a pit stop to revisit her Wizards of Waverly Place roots after testing positive for COVID-19 and canceling her planned appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. (“A friendly reminder COVID is still out there. Get updated on your boosters,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.)

The superstar also dropped the trailer earlier this month for her upcoming mental health documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, which will premiere Friday (Nov. 4) on Apple TV+.

Watch Gomez’s Story in support of Abrams before it disappears here.