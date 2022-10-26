Selena Gomez Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels ‘Tonight Show‘ Appearance

Selena Gomez has had to put her upcoming plans on hold. On Wednesday (Oct. 26), the singer and Rare Beauty mogul shared that her scheduled appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been canceled due to her testing positive for COVID-19.

“I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting COVID but am resting and feeling ok,” the singer assured fans in a post to her Instagram Story, which featured a photo of her napping in a couch with her two dogs close by. “A friendly reminder COVID is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all.”

Gomez has been promoting her project Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. The documentary, which will be released via the streaming platform on Nov. 4, will see the Disney Channel alum exploring her physical and mental health issues, and her attempts to heal over the past six years.

“After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness,” a release describing the documentary reads. “This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

Gomez will release “My Mind & Me,” the song featured in the documentary’s official trailer, on Nov. 3 at 8 a.m. ET.