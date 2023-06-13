Selena Gomez Teases New Music With Photos From the Studio: ‘Don’t Worry Guys, It’s Coming’

Pretty soon, new music from Selena Gomez won’t be so rare. The 30-year-old pop star teased in a recent Instagram post that her highly anticipated follow-up to 2020’s Rare — her last proper solo release — is finally underway, sharing snaps from the studio to prove it.

In a carousel of black-and-white photos posted to Instagram Tuesday (June 13), Gomez is sitting in front of a microphone recording vocals for her still unannounced next project. In one picture, she concentrates while reading from a sheet of paper.

“Don’t worry guys, it’s coming,” she captioned the photos. “Even from Paris.”

Gomez has spent the past couple weeks in the City of Love, as documented in recent Instagram photos taken in front of the Eiffel Tower and in French restaurants. Last month, she was spotted in the crowd at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour concert in Paris, as were Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner.

The Spring Breakers actress has previously given hints about the direction of her next musical era, which she says will be more upbeat and vulnerable. “The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through,” she told Vanity Fair in February. “It’s really powerful, strong, very pop. The theme generally is freedom — freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness.”

It’s been three years now since fans have gotten an album from the star, though she did drop an EP of all Spanish songs in 2021 called Revalación. She’s also collaborated with a variety of artists in the meantime — including her 2022 hits “Calm Down” with Rema and “Let Somebody Go” with Coldplay — but aside from her documentary’s accompanying single “My Mind & Me,” it’s been a long time since Ms. Gomez has released a bonafide solo project.

That’s not to say she hasn’t been keeping busy, however. As of late, Gomez has been hard at work running her Rare Beauty empire, wrapping up the third season of her acclaimed Hulu series Only Murders In The Building and preparing two new cooking shows for Food Network.

See Selena Gomez’s studio tease on Instagram here.