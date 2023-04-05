Selena Gomez Rocks Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Merch on ‘Only Murders’ Set: See the Photo

Selena Gomez wears her love for Taylor Swift on her sleeve — well, her pant leg, but close enough. The Only Murders in the Building star was spotted Tuesday (April 4) rocking Eras Tour sweatpants on the set of her hit Hulu TV show, just days after attending the “Anti-Hero” singer’s show in Arlington, Texas.

At first glance, Gomez’s getup while shooting in New York City’s Washington Heights looks like any other off-duty outfit: a long black coat, cozy boots, a glamorous tote bag. Upon further inspection, however, one can find that her dark sweatpants are emblazoned with the “Taylor Swift: Eras Tour” logo.

Selena Gomez is seen filming “Only Murders in the Building” in Washington Heights on April 4, 2023, in New York City. Gotham/GC Images

The Rare Beauty mogul potentially picked up the pants on Saturday (April 1), the night she attended her longtime bestie’s concert at AT&T Stadium in her home state with little sister Gracie. The two showed up in Tay-inspired outfits, with Gomez sporting a Folklore cardigan and Gracie wearing a replica of Swift’s fan-favorite purple dress from the Speak Now tour.

At one point during the show, the “Lavender Haze” singer shared a special moment with Gomez’s 9-year-old mini-me. While Swift was performing “22,” she bent over the edge of the stage to give Gracie the black hat off her head mid-song in exchange for a friendship bracelet, an adorable interaction caught on camera.

Also captured on film was Gomez singing and dancing along to Swift’s three-hour set farther back in the crowd, at one point rocking out to Lover standout “Cruel Summer.” Afterward, the My Mind & Me star posted some of her own snaps from the night on Instagram, writing, “Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always.”