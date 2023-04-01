Selena Gomez & Sister Dress Up as Taylor Swift Eras for Saturday Night’s Show in Texas

Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie were among the thousands of Swifties in attendance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday night (April 1). The two were spotted in the crowd for Swift’s second night at the venue on the Eras Tour, dressed to support Gomez’s longtime friend.

Gomez channeled Folklore with her hair pulled back and a white, flowing dress with cardigan, while her sister wore a purple gown reminiscent of Swift’s Speak Now era.

Fans at the concert captured Gomez having the time of her life singing and dancing along to Lover standout “Cruel Summer,” which Swift debuted live on this tour.

Swift’s Eras Tour has a three-night run at AT&T Stadium this weekend. On night one, she swapped in three new songs in her set list: “The 1,” “Sad Beautiful Tragic” and “Ours.” Read Billboard‘s full review of the March 31 concert here.

Get a glimpse at Selena and Gracie’s Swift-inspired outfits in the clips shared by concertgoers below, and check out a full list of celebs who’ve stopped by the Eras Tour so far.

Selena and her sister are spotted at the show tonight! #TSTheErasTour #ArlingtonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/7L7h7caVeF — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) April 2, 2023

Taylena is alive and well pic.twitter.com/DHLQmBTkPR — Erin (@sgbible) April 2, 2023