Selena Gomez Hilariously Recalls Having to Teach Steve Martin Who Dua Lipa Was

Selena Gomez dished on what it was like to work with Steve Martin and Martin Short during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday (Nov. 2), and apparently it’s as amusing as you would imagine it to be.

“It’s so odd, it’s so weird,” she told host Kelly Clarkson of life on the Only Murders in the Building set. “You know, my whole day consists of listening to 70-year-olds talk about news, or Steve was like, ‘Who’s a Dua Lipa?’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s not a thing, it’s a…’ And they’re just so much fun to be around — they’re hilarious, they’re pure and they’re professional, and they keep me wanting to be better.”

Later in the conversation, the “Boyfriend” singer confessed she was apprehensive about how fans will react to her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, which drops Friday (Nov. 4).

“It wasn’t easy,” she said. “And I think that’s why I wanted the documentary to feel really personal. But I’m kind of scared. Like, a lot of people are gonna see this…whole other side of me and I’m like, [grimaces] ‘I hope they like it.'”

Earlier this week, Gomez posted a video on her Instagram Stories encouraging her fans to vote in the 2022 midterm elections, specifically stumping for her friend Stacey Abrams in the incredibly close race for governor of the state of Georgia, where the politician is running against Republican incumbent Brian Kemp.

