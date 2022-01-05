Selena Gomez Is No Longer ‘Scared’ of Turning 30: ‘I Love Growing Up’

Selena Gomez is turning 30 this year, and as she gets closer to her July 22 birthday, she expressed how “excited” she is for the upcoming milestone.

“I love growing up,” the star told People in a recent interview about her role in the new Hotel Transylvania movie. “When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I’m like, ‘Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn’t be more thrilled.’ I’ve stopped caring about what people have to say, and that’s been wonderful.”

Another thing Gomez has to be “thrilled” about is her first-ever Grammy nomination. The singer’s Revalación is up for best latin pop album at the 2022 ceremony, which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant spike.

“I’m so excited!” she said of the nomination. “It’s cool because I put my heart and soul into that album. I’m not fluent in Spanish, but, funny enough, it’s actually easier for me to sing in Spanish than it is to speak it. I wanted to make sure that we were covering all the bases, that the words were beautiful, that it matched where I was in my life and that every little part of the song sounded authentic. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Revelación debuted at No. 1 on the March 27-dated Top Latin Albums chart. Her first-ever Spanish-language album sold 23,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending March 18, 2021, according to MRC Data — marking the biggest week for a Latin album by a woman since 2017.

“I never go into anything expecting a No. 1 so I do not take it for granted,” Gomez told Billboard at the time. “It’s always a bit nerve racking before releasing any music because as artists we put so much of ourselves out there. For this EP specifically, I was the most nervous I have been in a long time because my heritage means so much to me and I have been talking about doing this for over 10 years. I wanted it to be perfect. I am thrilled to see the response from my fans and also from people who might not have listened to my other music.”

The album’s lead single, “Baila Conmigo” with Rauw Alejandro spent 22 weeks on the Hot Latin Songs chart, where it peaked at No. 4 on the chart dated February 13, 2021.