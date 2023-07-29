Selena Gomez Shares Gorgeous Swimsuit Photos and a ‘Randemz’ Gallery

Selena Gomez must be having an incredible summer, based on new photos and video clips of the singer/actress out at sea, looking completely radiant and carefree in a pink swimsuit.

Gomez, pictured in a pretty bikini and denim overalls — and wearing no, or very minimal, makeup — gave fans a glimpse at her day having fun in the sun on Saturday (July 29).

In one video, she gazes at the camera and holds her hair back in the wind. In pictures, she poses with friends and for the shot, with the ocean and a blue sky as her backdrop.

On Friday, she posted a random collection of photos on her Instagram feed — which included pics of her staring at her iced coffee, eating meals, hanging out with pals and taking selfies.

The abundance of new photos of the pop star has made fans happy: One commented, “Are we dreaming????? You’re so active omg.”

And just a couple days ago, Gomez was on Instagram sharing pictures and a sweet birthday message for her longtime friend Francia Raisa.

See her latest Instagram Stories video here and snapshots here. Gomez also uploaded her “randemz” photo dump on Friday.