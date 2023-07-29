×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Selena Gomez Shares Gorgeous Swimsuit Photos and a ‘Randemz’ Gallery

Pictured in a pink bikini and denim overalls -- and wearing no, or very minimal, makeup -- Gomez gave fans a glimpse at her day having fun in the sun.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/GI

Selena Gomez must be having an incredible summer, based on new photos and video clips of the singer/actress out at sea, looking completely radiant and carefree in a pink swimsuit.

Explore

Explore

Selena Gomez

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Gomez, pictured in a pretty bikini and denim overalls — and wearing no, or very minimal, makeup — gave fans a glimpse at her day having fun in the sun on Saturday (July 29).

Related

Troye Sivan

No, Troye Sivan Is Definitely Not a Bottom: 'This Is Something I Want to Clear Up'

In one video, she gazes at the camera and holds her hair back in the wind. In pictures, she poses with friends and for the shot, with the ocean and a blue sky as her backdrop.

On Friday, she posted a random collection of photos on her Instagram feed — which included pics of her staring at her iced coffee, eating meals, hanging out with pals and taking selfies.

The abundance of new photos of the pop star has made fans happy: One commented, “Are we dreaming????? You’re so active omg.”

Related

Selena Gomez & Francia Raisa

Selena Gomez Sends Birthday Message to Francia Raisa After Last Year’s Falling-Out

And just a couple days ago, Gomez was on Instagram sharing pictures and a sweet birthday message for her longtime friend Francia Raisa.

See her latest Instagram Stories video here and snapshots here. Gomez also uploaded her “randemz” photo dump on Friday.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad