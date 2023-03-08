Selena Gomez Shares Sweet Throwback Photo With a Message to Her Younger Self for International Women’s Day

Selena Gomez has a few kind words that she would like to give to her younger self. On Wednesday (March 8), the Rare Beauty founder asked her fans to have a moment of mindfulness, and she led the charge with a sweet throwback photo of her younger self.

“Dear younger me, please don’t be afraid to ask for help,” the 30-year-old captioned a photo of herself posing in front of the camera in a light yellow shirt embroidered with daisies.

“Today is International Women’s Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves,” she continued, prompting her followers to “write your younger self a @RareBeauty #rarereminder and stick it on your mirror to remind yourself that you deserve the world. Love you.”

Gomez went deeper and added a second message of self-love to Rare Beauty’s Instagram page. “Something I wish I could tell my younger self is to appreciate the face and body that you have. It may not look like everyone else, but you are who you are, and be proud of that,” she said in a video, which the beauty brand later posted to its Instagram Story with a prompt for followers to share the advice they would give their younger self.

The Only Murders in the Building actress’ words about being kinder to oneself come amid her recent TikTok request to her fans to “Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health.” Gomez wrote the note following days of Internet gossip related to her alleged feud with Hailey Bieber, adding, “My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”

See Gomez’s new Instagram posts below.