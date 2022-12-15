Selena Gomez & Stacey Abrams Team Up for Discovery+ Music Documentary

Selena Gomez and Stacey Abrams are combining minds to produce an upcoming music documentary for Discovery+, which began production on Wednesday (Dec. 14), according to Deadline.

The Kristi Jacobson-directed film titled Won’t Be Silent, is set to celebrate music from female artists that have had a global impact on various issues. “The powerful women we will be highlighting are not only talented but have been on the frontline of pushing culture forward and holding a mirror up to political and social injustices,” Gomez said in a statement received by the publication.

“Throughout history, women in music have used their art as activism by bringing attention to issues impacting our nation and world. Won’t Be Silent is a celebration of the artists who have contributed to bettering the world through their timeless music,” Abrams added.

Gomez’ latest effort follows her recent, introspective documentary, AppleTV+’s My Mind & Me, which details the star’s years-long struggles with mental health, lupus, heartbreak and the highs and lows of fame.

“It’s OK to feel not good enough and to feel like you’re complicated and complex. It’s just about having a healthy relationship with how you talk to yourself, how you seek help, how you talk to other people,” Gomez said at the Los Angeles premiere of the film, of what she hopes people will take from the film. “I hope this starts a chain reaction of people saying, ‘Hey, I want to say something about my mental health. I want to talk about it and seek help.’ That’s one of the bravest things someone can do. Even if just one person is impacted by this film, I would consider myself the luckiest girl.”