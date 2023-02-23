Selena Gomez Announces She’s Taking a Social Media Break: ‘I’m Too Old for This’

Selena Gomez used TikTok to announce Thursday (Feb. 23) that she’ll be getting off social media for the foreseeable future.

“I’m good,” she told her followers. “I love who I am, I don’t care. I’m big, I’m not, I don’t care. I love who I am. And yeah, I’m gonna be taking a second from social media ’cause this is a little silly. And I’m 30, I’m too old for this.

“But I love you guys so much!” the pop star continued with a laugh. “And I’ll will see you guys sooner than later. I’m just gonna take a break from everything.”

Coincidentally, the “Rare” singer’s announcement comes on the very same day she unseated Kylie Jenner as the most-followed woman on Instagram with a mind-boggling 381 million followers. (Gomez recently had to shut down rampant fan speculation that she was feuding with The Kardashians star after, well, accidentally laminating her eyebrows too much. Don’t worry, it was all a false alarm and the two remain pals.)

Gomez has spoken in the past about the benefits of disconnecting from apps like Instagram and Twitter. “Taking a break from social media was the best decision that I’ve ever made for my mental health,” she told InStyle in Jan. 2022. I created a system where I still don’t have my passwords. And the unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down. I’ll have moments where that weird feeling will come back, but now I have a much better relationship with myself.”

Watch Gomez’s announcement captured by a fan account on Twitter below.