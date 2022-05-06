Selena Gomez to Host ‘SNL’ With Post Malone as Musical Guest

Selena Gomez at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards held at the The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 13, 2022 in Century City, Calif.

Selena Gomez is returning to the Saturday Night Live stage, this time as host.

The iconic sketch comedy series announced their lineup for the May 14 episode on Friday (May 6), revealing that Gomez will be making her hosting debut and Post Malone will join the show for the first time ever as musical guest.

SNL will conclude its 47th season on May 21, with guests to be announced.

It’s been an exciting year for both stars, as Gomez is gearing up for the season 2 premiere of the hit Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, on June 28. The “Rare” singer’s close friend Cara Delevingne will be joining the cast as Gomez’s love interest.

She also launched a new campaign called “Your Words Matter” about the importance of language for Mental Health Awareness Month. The initiative — which aims to “educate on the power of your words when talking about mental health,” according to a statement — is a partnership between Gomez’s makeup company Rare Beauty and Mental Health First Aid.

Meanwhile, Post Malone is going to be a dad, as it was confirmed earlier this week that the “Circles” singer is expecting his first child with his longtime girlfriend. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” Post told TMZ. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

Post’s forthcoming studio LP, Twelve Carat Toothache, is also coming in May. The album is led by the single “One Right Now,” which arrived last November and features an assist from Republic labelmate The Weeknd.