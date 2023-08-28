Selena Gomez Responds to Fan Speculation That ‘Single Soon’ Is About The Weeknd

When Selena Gomez sings about the weekend on her new song “Single Soon,” she’s referring to Friday, Saturday and Sunday — not 33-year-old Canadian superstar The Weeknd.

After coming across speculation that the “Blinding Lights” singer inspired her new single — which finds Gomez happily boasting about her plans to break up with a boyfriend and go partying on her own — the 31-year-old pop star promptly shut it down.

“Couldn’t be more false,” she responded to a HollywoodLife Instagram post about the fan speculation.

Gomez and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) did date for about 10 months, striking up a romance in 2017 before ending it that same year. But even though they’ve been broken up for almost six years, some listeners thought that certain lyrics in “Single Soon” were disguised nods to the Idol star. For instance, “I don’t wanna see a tear” seems to echo Tesfaye’s 2020 smash “Save Your Tears,” which was also rumored to be about Gomez.

She also sings on the track, “And the weekend’s almost here,” which some fans may have thought was a reference to Tesfaye’s stage name.

Regardless of who the song’s about, people have been loving Gomez’s return to music via “Single Soon,” which she released Aug. 25 along with a carefree music video. “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” she wrote of the track on Instagram a week prior to its release. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

One of those fans is none other than Taylor Swift, Gomez’s fellow pop star and longtime BFF. “WHEN UR BESTIE IS THE BESTEST,” Swift wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a clip from the “Single Soon” music video. “WILL BE DANCING TO THIS FOREVER METHINKS.”