Selena Gomez Declares She’s ‘Single’ at Soccer Match & Jokes She’s ‘Just a Little High Maintenance’

Selena Gomez is looking for love, especially where cute athletes are concerned. In a new TikTok, the 30-year-old pop star hilariously advertised to a group of soccer players that she’s single and ready to mingle, even if she’s admittedly “a little high maintenance.”

Explore Explore Selena Gomez See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Posted Thursday (June 8), the video finds Gomez watching a soccer game from the sidelines, sitting cozily against a chainlink fence at the end of a turf field. “I’m single!” she shouts at the players in the midst of a match. “I’m just a little high maintenance! But I’ll love you sooooo much!”

“The struggle man lol,” she captioned the post.

The actress’ confession puts an end to rumors — which started up earlier this year — that she was dating Zayn Malik. Before that, Gomez was reportedly linked to The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggert, but she very quickly clarified that she was still single and “like[d] being alone too much” in a January Instagram Story post.

In other Selena news, the star will command two new shows on Food Network, following the success of her HBO Max cooking series Selena + Chef. The first will come later this year and will center around the holiday season, and the second will find Gomez traveling across America to cook alongside some of the country’s most celebrated chefs in 2024.

The “Calm Down” singer also recently wrapped the third season of her hit Hulu series with Martin Short and Steve Martin, Only Murders In the Building. The new installment will feature Paul Rudd, Jesse Williams and Gomez’s self-proclaimed idol, Meryl Streep.

See Selena’s TikTok below: