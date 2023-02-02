×
Selenators Are Absolutely Loving Selena Gomez’s Barefaced Selfies

"Finally a celebrity who shows herself without filters or masks of make up," one fan commented.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez attends the photo call for Sony Pictures' "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" at Sony Pictures Studios on April 11, 2018 in Culver City, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/GI

Selena Gomez used social media to bare her face without a stitch of makeup, glam or filtering in a new post on Thursday (Feb. 2).

“Me,” she captioned the trio of selfies simply and confidently. In the first two, she wears a blue crewneck sweater, the semicolon tattoo on her wrist peeking out as she’s cozied up on a white couch. By the third, the pop star has changed into a black Champion sweater and leans out of a rain-strewn window as she rests her chin on her hand.

Thousands of followers latched onto Gomez’s simple statement, with the official account for Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building account mirroring back, “You” in the comments. For her part, Nicola Peltz Beckham declared her pal, “Most beautiful ever.”

Other non-famous fans appreciated Gomez’s choice to post the photos barefaced, even including a red blemish between her nose and lip. “Finally a celebrity who shows herself without filters or masks of make up and she is truly beautiful, in a way than could help people ([especially] girls) on understanding that we don’t need so many tricks to appear at our best,” one wrote. “The most important thing is just being yourself and be proud on presenting you as you are.”

Late last month, the “Calm Down” singer shared a separate, cryptic post on her Instagram feed that left plenty of Selenators wondering if she was finally teasing a follow-up to her 2020 album Rare, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and contained hits like “Lose You to Love Me,” “Look At Her Now” and “Boyfriend.”

See Selena in all her fresh-faced glory below.

