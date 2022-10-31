Selena Gomez Gets Nostalgic for ‘Wizards’ by Visiting Waverly Place in NYC

Back before she was a world-renowned pop star, actress, mental health advocate and documentary-maker, Selena Gomez was teen witch Alex Russo, star of Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place. Ten years have passed since the show wrapped, but in a recent Instagram photo, she revealed that she went back to her roots by revisiting the real-life place where her former character used to live: Waverly Place in New York City.

Gomez revealed that she’d taken the sacred pilgrimage to the Greenwich Village street where Wizards took place in a nostalgic Saturday (Oct. 29) post. In her photo, she’s standing in front of Julius’ — a famed gay bar stationed at the corner of Waverly and 10th Street — gazing up at a tall street sign reading “WAVERLY PL.”

“Where it all began,” she captioned the post.

As expected, fans who grew up watching Wizards could barely handle all the feels attached to the “Lose You to Love Me” singer’s sentimental tribute. “DONT DO THIS TO ME,” commented one, while another wrote, “CRYING U CANT DO THIS.”

Gomez starred on the sitcom from 2007 to 2012, during which she and castmates David Henrie, Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrera and David DeLuise filmed four seasons and a feature-length movie. In 2013, they reunited for a one-off TV special called The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex.

Since then, the Grammy nominee has starred in and produced a number of screen projects, including Only Murders in the Building — the second season of which debuted on Hulu in June. Gomez is now gearing up to release a documentary on her mental health struggles titled Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me on Apple TV + Nov. 4. She also recently announced that she’d be dropping a single of the same name one day prior to the film’s premiere.

See Selena Gomez pay tribute to Wizards of Waverly Place in her new Instagram post below: