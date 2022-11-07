Selena Gomez Responds to Francia Raisa’s Reaction Over Her Taylor Swift Comment

Selena Gomez made fans go “Aww” last week when she called Taylor Swift her only good friend in the entertainment industry, but there was one person who didn’t seem to think it was as cute as everyone else did. Francia Raisa, the actress who donated her kidney to the “Lose You to Love Me” singer in 2017, appeared to feel a little left out by Gomez’s comment, and reacted in a way many interpreted to be shady, and on Sunday (Nov. 6), Gomez clapped back.

“Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,” the 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building star commented on a TikTok by a creator who summarized the drama for her followers, pointing out that Raisa was no longer following Gomez on Instagram.

The the bump in their friendship began after Gomez’s Rolling Stone cover story went live Thursday (Nov. 3), one day before the singer-actress’ mental health documentary My Mind & Me premiered on Apple TV+. In the profile, she opened up about feeling like she “never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities.”

“My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” she added.

Raisa then reportedly replied in an Instagram post resharing Gomez’s quote about Taylor. “Interesting,” she wrote in a since-deleted comment.

Onlookers were quick to take Raisa’s comment as a diss at Gomez, with whom the 32-year-old Secret Life of the American Teenager actress had been friends for years. Just last year, Gomez tweeted that she was “forever grateful” to Raisa for donating a kidney to her when complications with lupus resulted in the Wizards of Waverly Place alum needing a transplant.

Meanwhile, Swift had kind words for Gomez following the release of My Mind & Me, which follows Gomez as she faces struggles with depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder over the course of six years. “So proud of you @selenagomez,” she wrote about her pal on Instagram stories. “Love you forever.”

See the TikTok Gomez commented about Raisa on below: