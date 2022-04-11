Selena Gomez Shuts Down Body Shamers Who ‘B—h About’ Her Weight: ‘I Am Perfect the Way I Am’

Selena Gomez at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards held at the The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 13, 2022 in Century City, Calif.

Selena Gomez has been open in the past about how her health issues can cause her to gain weight — but honestly, it really shouldn’t matter. Luckily, she already knows that.

Taking to her TikTok stories Sunday (April 10), the 29-year-old singer-actress opened up about the mindset she currently has about her body image. “So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” she said, addressing the camera while lying in bed.

“But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people b—h about it anyway,” she continued before mimicking what critics tend to say when picking apart her appearance. “‘You’re too small,’ ‘you’re too big,’ ‘that doesn’t fit.’ ‘Meh meh meh meh.'”

“B—h, I am perfect the way I am,” she concluded. “Moral of the story? Bye.”

Gomez, who’s recently turned her sights on founding a mental wellness website called Wondermind, has been speaking candidly about how her health conditions impacted her body for years. In a 2019 interview on Raquelle Stevens’ podcast Giving Back Generation, she shared that the medication she takes for her lupus diagnosis is one of the main things that affects her weight.

“I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff,” said the “Lose You to Love Me” singer, who also got a kidney transplant in 2017. “It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life — it depends on even the month, to be honest.

“I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And in reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate.”

Watch her TikTok story below: