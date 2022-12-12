Selena Gomez Subtly Responds to a TikTok About Her Weight When She Dated Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez‘s 2019 breakup ballad “Lose You to Love Me” may now have a new layer of meaning for some fans. The 30-year-old pop star on Sunday (Dec. 11) responded to a TikToker’s claim that she was “always skinny” when she dated on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, who fans already believe her hit song is about.

The TikTok, posted Nov. 29, features a reel of throwback photographs of Gomez, several of them showing her in athletic wear, appearing to have just hit the gym. It ends with a screenshot of what is allegedly an old Instagram comment left by the Only Murders in the Building actress in response to a fan who’d said “Jelena forever” and “love you both.”

“No love,” the comment allegedly left by Gomez reads. “He’s rather models. I’m just too normal.”

In addition to thousands of fans, Gomez chimed in on the TikTok, leaving a simple downcast, sad face emoji.

The “Rare” singer and Bieber dated on and off for most of the 2010s, beginning in 2011 and ending their romance for good in 2018. Just a couple months after that final breakup, Bieber got engaged to Hailey Bieber. By the end of September that year, he and the model were married.

Showing that there is no bad blood, Selena and Hailey were recently photographed embracing each other at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in October. And in the Wizards of Waverly Place star’s November documentary My Mind & Me, she said that her split from the “Peaches” singer was “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

The sad face emoji may just be Gomez’s way of expressing general disapproval for the TikTok and its discussion of her figure. She’s been open in the past about how her weight fluctuates as a result of her Lupus, as well as how body-shaming comments aimed at her have affected her mental health over the years.