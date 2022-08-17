Selena Gomez Teases New Collab With REMA is ‘Coming Soon’

Selena Gomez announced via social media on Wednesday (Aug. 17) that she has a new collaboration on the way with REMA.

On her Instagram Story, the Rare Beauty mogul posted a black-and-white snapshot of herself smiling ear to ear as she clasps hands with the rising Nigerian Afrobeats star. While she didn’t offer much context, Gomez did include a colorfully radiating GIF above the photo that reads, “Coming Soon.”

Gomez has been dropping clues to her fans about new music for awhile now, hinting about it in interviews and posting cryptic TikTok videos from inside the recording booth. And while she hasn’t officially announced that a studio set is in the works, her next project will be the follow-up to her 2020 album Rare and her 2021 Spanish-language EP Revelación, which earned the singer the very first Grammy nod of her career for best Latin pop album.

REMA, on the other hand, released his debut album Rave & Roses back in March. The LP included singles “Soundgasm,” “Calm Down” and “FYN” featuring AJ Tracey in addition to other guest appearances by Chris Brown (“Time n Affection”), 6lack (“Hold Me”) and Yseult (“Wine”).

Gomez is staying plenty busy juggling a number of other projects and opportunities in the meantime. She’s currently prepping the release of the fourth season of Selena + Chef — which may or may not have been filmed at the Hannah Montana house in Malibu — and is currently developing a reboot of the 1988 classic Working Girl. Oh, and she’s nominated at the 2022 Emmy Awards as an executive producer on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, which is up for outstanding comedy series.

Check out Gomez’s Instagram Story with REMA before it expires here.