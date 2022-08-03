×
Selena Gomez Shows Love for ‘Real Stomachs’ in New TikTok Video

"Vaca self," Gomez captioned her new video.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards held at the The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 13, 2022 in Century City, Calif. Gilbert Flores

Selena Gomez is taking a much-needed break during her beachy summer vacation, and while she’s traveling, she’s been keeping fans entertained by sharing her goofy and raw side on TikTok.

In the newest video she shared to the platform on Wednesday (Aug. 3), the 30-year-old “Lose You to Love Me” singer is seen relaxing on a boat in a lavender and orange swimsuit, lip-syncing to a sound in which someone is advising to “suck it in” — referring to her stomach.

“I’m not sucking s— in,” Gomez mouths along with the reply. “Real stomachs is coming the f— back, OK?”

“Vaca self,” the Only Murders in the Building star captioned the clip.

@selenagomez

Vaca self

♬ original sound – unwinewithtashak

Gomez has always been one to speak candidly about how her health conditions impacted her body. In a 2019 interview on Raquelle Stevens’ podcast Giving Back Generation, she shared that the medication she takes for her lupus diagnosis is one of the main things that affects her weight.

“I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff,” said the star, who also got a kidney transplant in 2017. “It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life — it depends on even the month, to be honest.”

“I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And in reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate.”

In a TikTok posted back in April, Gomez took aim at haters who pick apart her body. “I don’t care about my weight because people b—h about it anyway,” she said. “‘You’re too small,’ ‘you’re too big,’ ‘that doesn’t fit.’ ‘Meh meh meh meh.’”

“B—h, I am perfect the way I am,” she concluded. “Moral of the story? Bye.”

