Selena Gomez & Little Sister Share Adorable Video From Olivia Rodrigo Concert: Watch

A sweet moment between Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie was captured on camera at one of Olivia Rodrigo‘s concerts.

The singer and Only Murders in the Building star posted the clip from the show on TikTok Friday night (Aug. 19).

“I just can’t imagine how you could be so OK now that I’m gone,” the sisters sang to each other before leaning in for a heartfelt hug at one of Rodrigo’s Sour Tour stops.

In the cute “Drivers License” sing-along video, Gomez even sported some official Olivia Rodrigo tour merch: a Sour Tour bucket hat.

Rodrigo’s tour wrapped in July, and she was recently seen back in the studio with producer Dan Nigro, whom she worked with on her breakthrough debut album. The pair posed for a selfie, with Nigro holding a guitar — hinting that perhaps there’s something new in the works.

Meanwhile, Gomez recently teased that a new collaboration with REMA is “coming soon.”

Watch her clip with her little sister on TikTok here, and in the post shared by fans on Twitter below.