Selena Gomez Reveals She Hasn’t Used the Internet in 4 Years: ‘It Makes Me Feel Normal’

With 310 million Instagram followers and counting, Selena Gomez is one of the most followed people on the planet. And yet, she hasn’t logged on to the platform — or the internet — in nearly five years.

Coinciding with the launch of her mental health resource site Wondermind, the 29-year-old singer-actress stopped by Good Morning America Monday (April 4) to chat about her mental wellness journey, which she says took a huge turn for the better after she decided to step away from social media. “I haven’t been on the internet in four and a half years,” she told GMA. “It has changed my life completely.”

She explained that while she assists her team with curating her content, she herself isn’t the person hitting the post button. “I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people,” she said of the setup. “It makes me feel normal.”

Gomez has been open in the past about her struggles with her bipolar disorder diagnosis and her struggles with anxiety, which she says were only exacerbated by life under the spotlight. Becoming healthier meant finding ways to remove herself as much as possible from that lifestyle. “I can’t believe that I’m where I am mentally, just because of how I took the necessary steps in order to kind of remove myself from that … because it’s just not normal,” Gomez said of fame.

Aimed at destigmatizing and democratizing mental health resources, Wondermind is the brain child of Gomez, her mother Mandy Teefy and businesswoman Daniella Pierson. The site offers a newsletter and promises the future arrival of a podcast, as well as psychological practices and tools people can use to practice “mental fitness.”

“If I’m known for anything, I hope it’s simply just for the way I care about people,” the Only Murders in the Building star said. “I really really want people to be understood and seen and heard. Those days where I don’t want to get out of bed, if I had something like Wondermind — even if it took me a minute to get into it — it’s just there, and there’s something really comforting about that.”

The “Lose You to Love Me” artist also spoke briefly about her feelings on entering her 30s this year. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to just step into this chapter — alone, independently, strong, confidently,” she said. “That’s all I really want. I’m excited.”

Watch Selena talk about her mental health journey, quitting social media and launching Wondermind with GMA below: