Selena Gomez Announces New Song ‘Single Soon’ That’s ‘Perfect for the End of Summer’

In one fell swoop, Selena Gomez is returning to music and casting a last-minute bid for song of the summer.

The pop star announced Thursday (Aug. 17) that her new song “Single Soon” is set to arrive next Friday, Aug. 25, tiding fans over until Gomez is able to finish her highly anticipated third album. “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing the track’s glamorous cover art. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

“SINGLE SOON,” she added. “August 25th. Presave it now. 😘”

Produced by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat, “Single Soon” unofficially kicks off Gomez’s new era of music, something fans have spent years waiting and wishing for. She hasn’t released an album since Rare in 2020, though she did drop her all-Spanish EP Revalación the following year. She’s also guested on a handful of sporadic singles since her last full album, including Rema’s 2022 smash “Calm Down,” and released a standalone track “My Mind & Me” in support of her documentary of the same name last year.

In the “Single Soon” cover art, Gomez smolders in front of the camera, posing in the backseat of a car with a glamorous fur jacket. The Only Murders In the Building star also shared a handful of behind-the-scenes photos featuring a couple of friends, a clothing rack filled with costumes and a note reading “I’m sorry I can’t don’t hate me,” possibly hinting at a “Single Soon” music video.

The new music news comes on the heels of Gomez’s Rare Beauty Impact Fund announcement, which she shared last week. In October, the makeup mogul will host a benefit event supporting her business’ philanthropic branch, which aims to maintain openness regarding mental health stigma and provide education to enquiring youth worldwide. Only Murders co-star Martin Short and Gomez’s “Wolves” collaborator Marshmello are both expected to make appearances at the L.A. event.

See Selena’s “Single Soon” announcement below: