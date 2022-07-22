Selena Gomez’s Nana Hilariously Interrupts Her Makeup Tutorial to Ask About ‘That Guy’ in Blooper Video

Nana wants the gossip! On Thursday (July 21), Selena Gomez shared a cute blooper video of her nana trying to get an update on her love life while the star was filming a makeup tutorial for her Rare Beauty brand.

“When you’re about to film your lip routine and…,” the company’s account wrote over the TikTok video, which begins with the star looking serenely into the camera as she holds up a lipliner.

Explore Explore Selena Gomez See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

That’s when nana’s voice chimes in from the background to ask, “So how did you end it with that guy?”

The “Let Somebody Go” singer’s eyes immediately open wide in horror, and she mutters, “Uh … I’ll tell you in a second.” Nana then replies with a disappointed “Oh.”

The Only Murders in the Building star then tries to continue with her makeup tutorial, but seconds later, starts laughing over the interaction before it cuts off without revealing who “that guy” is.

“Thanks, Nana,” reads the blooper reel’s caption.

Gomez also shared the video to her own TikTok account. “I have no words,” she wrote on the video, while the caption simply reads, “i mean….”

Though the star is sharing some family fun, she and her makeup company are serious about mental wellness. For Mental Health Awareness Month in May, she and Rare Beauty launched a campaign called Your Words Matter in partnership with Mental Health First Aid. The initiative aims to educate people on how powerful words can be when discussing mental health issues.

“Words can be a barrier to people seeking help and increase the stigma associated with mental health,” she shared at the time. “Many of these words have been normalized and accepted for far too long, but it’s time we bring awareness to the words we use… because they matter.”