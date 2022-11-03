Selena Gomez Drops Vulnerable ‘My Mind & Me’ Song and Lyric Video: Listen Here

Selena Gomez just dropped one of her most vulnerable songs ever. Gearing up for the release of her Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me, the 30-year-old pop star unveiled an emotional new song and lyric video of the same name — before teasing that more new music will soon follow.

Gomez’s first solo release since 2021’s Revelación, “My Mind & Me” hit streaming services at 8 a.m. ET one day prior to the documentary’s Friday (Nov. 4) premiere on Apple TV. “My mind and me, we don’t get along sometimes / And it gets hard to breathe,” she sings on the track, a sprawling piano ballad written by the Only Murders in the Building star, Amy Allen, Jonathan Bellion, Michal Pollack, Stefan Johnson and Jordan K. Johnson.

“But I wouldn’t change my life / And all of the crashing and burning and breaking, I know now / If somеbody sees me like this, then thеy won’t feel alone now.”

Directed by Alek Keshishian, Gomez’s raw My Mind & Me film follows the singer-actress over the course of six years as she deals with lupus, depression, anxiety and other mental health struggles. One particularly devastating time in her life was marked by an episode of psychosis in 2018, something she opened up about in a Thursday (Nov. 3) cover story interview with Rolling Stone.

The Grammy nominee told the publication that she heard voices and experienced severe long-term paranoia during the episode and was eventually diagnosed as bipolar. “It took a lot of hard work for me to (a) accept that I was bipolar, but (b) learn how to deal with it because it wasn’t going to go away,” she said.

Gomez also shared in the interview that she’s written 24 songs or so for her next album, something she also talked about at her documentary’s Wednesday (Nov. 2) premiere at the AFI Festival. Speaking to Variety, the former Disney star shared that new music is coming “hopefully next year,” potentially followed by a tour.

“Maybe!” she said about possibly hitting the road. “I know. I should, right?”

Listen to Selena Gomez’s new song “My Mind & Me” and watch the lyric video below.