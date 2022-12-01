Selena Gomez Gets Up Close & Personal in New Film Version of ‘My Mind & Me’ Music Video

Selena Gomez fans who have not yet seen her Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me or the fans who want to relive it are in luck: On Thursday (Dec. 1), the multi-hyphenate shared a film version of her documentary’s accompanying title track, which features several intimate scenes from the film.

The video kicks off with Gomez sitting down at a grand piano, softly playing the keys to the song. Snaps of her recording the track, in addition to snippets of her traveling, performing live in concert and interacting with friends, fans and family, go in quick succession until the video’s end.

“My mind and me/ We don’t get along sometimes/ And it gets hard to breathe/ But I wouldn’t change my life/ And all of the crashin’ and burnin’ and breakin’, I know now/ If somebody sees me like this, then they won’t feel alone now/ My mind and me,” the 30-year-old sings on the chorus of the introspective track.

Gomez spoke with Billboard at the red-carpet premiere of the documentary and revealed that she initially hesitated to release the project on more than one occasion.

“I was going to release this documentary multiple times and it never really felt right,” the star said. “Then the pandemic hit and a lot of people started having conversations around mental health, the isolation, people feeling depressed or anxious — never feeling those feelings before but have now. I just hope that this will carry on to something like a conversation that people will use to help later on.”

Watch the film version of the “My Mind & Me” video above.