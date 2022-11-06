×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Fans Choose Selena Gomez’s ‘My Mind & Me‘ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

"My Mind & Me" brought in more than 60% of the vote, beating out new music by Drake and 21 Savage, P!nk and more.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez attends the 'Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me' world premiere during the 2022 AFI Fest at TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 02, 2022 in Hollywood. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Selena Gomez‘s new song “My Mind & Me” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Nov. 4) on Billboard, choosing Gomez’s new track as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Gomez’s latest release brought in more than 60% of the vote, beating out new music by Drake and 21 Savage, P!nk and more.

Related

"Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

6 Most Revealing Moments From Selena Gomez’s ‘My Mind & Me’ Documentary

Just ahead of the release of her Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me, Gomez shared an emotional new song of the same name. “My Mind & Me,” the pop star’s first solo release since 2021’s Revelación, has her addressing the mental health struggles that she opens up about in the new doc: “My mind and me, we don’t get along sometimes / And it gets hard to breathe,” she says in the ballad.

“But I wouldn’t change my life / And all of the crashing and burning and breaking, I know now / If somеbody sees me like this, then thеy won’t feel alone now,” Gomez sings in the chorus.

Last week she revealed that she’s written about 24 potential songs for her next album and teased that new music is coming “hopefully next year,”

Trailing behind Gomez’s “My Mind & Me” on the fan-voted poll is Drake and 21 Savage’s joint Her Loss album, with 11% of the vote, and P!nk’s new song “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” with 5% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad