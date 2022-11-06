Fans Choose Selena Gomez’s ‘My Mind & Me‘ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Selena Gomez‘s new song “My Mind & Me” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Nov. 4) on Billboard, choosing Gomez’s new track as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Gomez’s latest release brought in more than 60% of the vote, beating out new music by Drake and 21 Savage, P!nk and more.

Just ahead of the release of her Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me, Gomez shared an emotional new song of the same name. “My Mind & Me,” the pop star’s first solo release since 2021’s Revelación, has her addressing the mental health struggles that she opens up about in the new doc: “My mind and me, we don’t get along sometimes / And it gets hard to breathe,” she says in the ballad.

“But I wouldn’t change my life / And all of the crashing and burning and breaking, I know now / If somеbody sees me like this, then thеy won’t feel alone now,” Gomez sings in the chorus.

Last week she revealed that she’s written about 24 potential songs for her next album and teased that new music is coming “hopefully next year,”

Trailing behind Gomez’s “My Mind & Me” on the fan-voted poll is Drake and 21 Savage’s joint Her Loss album, with 11% of the vote, and P!nk’s new song “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” with 5% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.