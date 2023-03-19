Selena Gomez Wants to ‘Hug All 400 Million’ of Her Instagram Followers After Becoming Platform’s Most-Followed Woman

Selena Gomez is expressing her gratitude after becoming the first woman on Instagram to surpass 400 million followers.

The Only Murders in the Building star, who is now the most-followed woman in Instagram, took to the social media platform on Sunday (March 19) to show her appreciation to her millions of supporters around the world.

Related Selena Gomez Is the First Woman to Surpass 400 Million Instagram Followers

“Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you,” Gomez captioned a photo gallery on Instagram of herself excitedly posing with fans.

As of Sunday morning, the 30-year-old actress and singer had 401 million Instagram followers. Less than a month ago, when Gomez reached 381 million followers, she surpassed Kylie Jenner as the most-followed women on the social media platform.

While Gomez is the most-followed woman on Instagram, soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the most-followed person in general with 563 million followers. Another soccer star, recent World Cup winner Lionel Messi, follows with 443 million.

Prior to her celebratory post on Sunday, Gomez shared a stunning makeup-free selfie on March 13 with the simple caption, “Violet Chemistry,” which is a song from Miley Cyrus’ new album, Endless Summer Vacation.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer returned to personally posting on her Instagram page in January, more than four years after she deleted the app from her phone and gave posting rights to a a member of her team due to her unhealthy relationship with the platform.

“At one point Instagram became my whole world, and it was really dangerous. In my early 20s, I felt like I wasn’t pretty enough. There was a whole period in my life when I thought I needed makeup and never wanted to be seen without it,” she previously told InStyle.

See Gomez’s post celebrating her 400 million Instagram followers below.