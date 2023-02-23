Selena Gomez Is Now the Most-Followed Woman on Instagram

With 381 million followers, Selena Gomez has officially become the most-followed woman on Instagram. The “Lose You to Love Me” singer dethroned Kylie Jenner, who has 380 million followers.

Explore Explore Selena Gomez See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

While Gomez is the most-followed woman on the platform, soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is the most-followed person in general with 551 million followers. Another soccer superstar, Lionel Messi, follows with 432 million.

Gomez’s most recent post is a sultry snap posted on Wednesday (Feb. 22), in which the star is seen sipping on a cocktail at a restaurant. “I deleted this one time because I thought maybe it was too much but eh,” she captioned the photo.

The Only Murders in the Building actress returned to personally posting on her Instagram page in January, more than four years after she deleted the app from her phone and gave posting rights to a a member of her team due to her unhealthy relationship with the platform. “At one point Instagram became my whole world, and it was really dangerous. In my early 20s, I felt like I wasn’t pretty enough. There was a whole period in my life when I thought I needed makeup and never wanted to be seen without it,” she previously told InStyle.

She added, “Taking a break from social media was the best decision that I’ve ever made for my mental health. I created a system where I still don’t have my passwords. And the unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down. I’ll have moments where that weird feeling will come back, but now I have a much better relationship with myself.”