Selena Gomez ‘Hopes to Be Married & to Be a Mom’ in the Future

"I'm probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out," Gomez added of her future.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman/GI

Selena Gomez is looking toward the future, and even hopes to start a family one day.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer sat down with Raquelle Stevens and Ashley cook for a new episode of the TaTaTu series Giving Back Generation on Friday (Aug. 5), where she revealed what she sees for herself in the years to come.

“I hope to be married and to be a mom,” she said. “Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out.”

In the meantime, the 30-year-old shared that she continues to stay off of Instagram for her mental health. “If anybody know me, I’m an extremist. So it’s either one way or the other way,” she explained. “So I actually got rid of my Instagram on my phone and gave that power to my assistant. So everything I post, I just text it to her instead of having to worry about going on and off. I don’t even know my password.”

Gomez added, “But it’s been purposeful because I get excited when I see you guys because I didn’t look at Instagram. So I don’t know what you did or how you are and that’s like real time that we can gain together.”

She encouraged everyone to take a social media break, even if it’s just for a few days. “Maybe take the weekend off, or start with a day where you just don’t pay attention to it and really be present for what’s around you,” she said, “I think that’s so crucial and a part of our mental health.”

Watch the full episode of Giving Back Generation here.

