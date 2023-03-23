Selena Gomez Celebrates ‘Lose You to Love Me’ Reaching 1 Billion Spotify Streams

She needed to lose you to gain streams — one billion, to be exact. Selena Gomez has surpassed a billion Spotify listens for her blockbuster 2019 track “Lose You to Love Me,” a milestone she celebrated on Instagram Wednesday (March 22).

The streaming service announced the news on social media, tweeting, “All the love for

@selenagomez ❤️ Congratulations for 1 Billion streams on Lose You to Love Me #BillionsClub.”

All the love for @selenagomez ❤️ Congratulations for 1 Billion streams on Lose You to Love Me #BillionsClub https://t.co/cCJhsFi4V1 pic.twitter.com/YRafRA0ABY — Spotify (@Spotify) March 22, 2023

Spotify also posted about the landmark on Instagram, which the “Calm Down” singer re-shared on her Story. “Grateful,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

“Lose You to Love Me” isn’t the first song Gomez has landed in Spotify’s billion streams club, but it is her first solo effort to reach the mark. Previous entries include collaborations on “It Ain’t Me” with Kygo, “Wolves” with Marshmello and “Taki Taki” with DJ Snake, Ozuna and Cardi B.

Released as the lead single off the Only Murders in the Building star’s third studio album, Rare, “Lose You to Love Me” marked Gomez’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was a streaming powerhouse from the very beginning, becoming the singer’s first song to top the Streaming Songs chart shortly after its release.

“When I wrote the song ‘Lose You to Love Me,’ I was kind of a mess,” she told Billboard in early 2020. “It was really difficult for me. And by the time we shot the music video at the end of the year, it had a completely different meaning, and it was so freeing. It was actually fun for me – I think, because I let it go, it actually meant that I let it go within myself as well. And I couldn’t have asked for a better way to close a chapter in my life.”

Join a billion other listeners in streaming Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me” below: