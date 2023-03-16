Selena Gomez Says She’s ‘Still Out Here Looking’ For Her Crush: Watch

Selena Gomez has not given up on her quest to find Mr. Right, if her latest TikTok is any indicator. The Rare Beauty founder took to the social media app on Wednesday (March 15) and shared a little insight on her dating life.

“I hate it when girls are like ‘My crush doesn’t even know I exist,'” Gomez mouths along to a popular sound, wearing a bright pink button down top. “I’m like ‘Girl, my crush doesn’t even exist.” The “Lose You To Love Me” singer captioned the post, “Still out here lookin for him lol.”

Gomez’s post comes two months after initially sparking dating rumors with The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart. Dating rumors between the pair first sparked in early January, when musicians were seen bowling together in New York City during a night out. A week later, the 30-year-old cleared up her relationship status via her Instagram Stories and wrote “I LIKE BEING ALONE TOO MUCH,” along with the hashtag “#iamsingle.” Gomez, however, caused even further confusion for her fans when she was spotted again with Taggart during a night out, this time holding hands with him.

The Disney Channel alumna has been candid about her romantic endeavors in the past — in her recently released documentary, My Mind & Me, she seemed to open up about her former flame Justin Bieber, though she did not explicitly name him. “I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of,” she said. “But then I just moved past it. I wasn’t afraid anymore.”

Gomez continued, “I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever. I just think that needed to happen, and ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Watch Gomez’s new TikTok below.