Selena Gomez & Little Sister Gracie Cuddle Up While Dancing to ‘Lover’ at Their Second Eras Tour Show

Selena Gomez and her little sister Gracie were spotted in the audience at Taylor Swift‘s recent concert in L.A., marking the sibling duo’s second time attending an Eras Tour show this summer.

In a video shared by Gomez on Instagram, she and her 10-year-old mini-me cuddle up close while swaying to the beat of “Lover,” one of the first songs Swift performs every night in her three-hour stage show. As Gracie tightly hugs her big sis, the “Lose You to Love Me” pop star sings along with Swift to the lyrics.

Gomez also shared a group photo with friends, taken from their seats on the floor of SoFi Stadium, as well as a post showing off her overflowing collection of friendship bracelets and thanking fans for trading them with her. “Another one..,” she captioned an additional snap of her Eras Tour outfit: a black Eras Tour hoodie, likely purchased at the last Swift concert she and Gracie attended.

The Only Murders in the Building actress first brought Gracie to the Eras Tour in April, with the two arriving to a show in Arlington, Texas in Swift-themed outfits. Gomez wore a Folklore cardigan, while Gracie sported a replica of the purple dress Swift wore on her Speak Now tour back in 2011.

That night, Gracie also got to have a special moment mid-show with her big sister’s best friend. Swift crouched down to gift Gracie with the black costume hat she was wearing while performing “22,” a favor Gracie returned by handing the “Anti-Hero” singer a handmade friendship bracelet.

“Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world,” Gomez wrote on Instagram after the Texas concert. “Proud to know you! love you forever and always.”

Gomez is far from the only star to have turned up to one of Swift’s six straight shows at SoFi Stadium, with everyone from Brie Larson to Mindy Kaling, Lupita Nyong’o, Ashley Tisdale, Kesha, Alicia Keys and more celebs having all been spotted in attendance over the past few days. The first U.S. leg of the Eras Tour will officially conclude Wednesday (Aug. 9) following Swift’s final show at SoFi, after which she’ll take the bestselling trek global.

After stints in Latin America, Asia, Australia and Europe, Swift will return for a second leg in the States — so, who knows? Maybe Selena and Gracie will be spotted in the audience again soon.