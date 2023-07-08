Selena Gomez Reflects on July 4th Party With ‘Kick A– Gals’ Taylor Swift and Haim

Selena Gomez is feeling re-energized after spending Independence Day with some close friends.

The Only Murders in the Building star took to Instagram on Saturday (July 8) to reflect on her uplifting 4th of July holiday weekend alongside longtime bestie Taylor Swift, the Haim sisters, and other pals.

“Sometimes you need to be around empowering, kind and kick a– gals. I needed that,” Gomez captioned the post, which included party pics with her A-list friends.

On Friday, Swift shared the same set of Polaroids from her annual patriotic celebration. In one of the pics, Tay hugs a smiling Gomez from behind, wrapping her arms around Selena’s shoulder. A second snap shows the pair preparing to share a red, white and blue Bomb Pop.

The two other photos appear to show the women singing karaoke in the kitchen and piling up for a group hug. The images also featured Este, Alana and Danielle Haim, along with Nashville stylist Ashley Avignone and Sydney Ness, who is the reported girlfriend of Swift’s brother Austin.

Swift has hosted a 4th of July blowout for years, with her crew of models, actors and singers making the trek to the singer’s Rhode Island mansion for pool parties and pics. Other guests over the years have included Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid, Lena Dunham, Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, and many others.

Earlier this summer, Gomez teased on Instagram that the follow-up to her 2020 album, Rare, is finally underway. The 30-year-old pop star shared several photos of herself working in a recording studio. “Don’t worry guys, it’s coming,” the singer-actress captioned the post. “Even from Paris.”

See Gomez’ July 4th post on Instagram below.