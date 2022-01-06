Selena Gomez Recalls the ‘Really Dangerous’ Relationship She Once Had With Instagram

Selena Gomez has always been vocal about her limited social media usage, but is shedding light on why Instagram was once difficult for her to use. In an interview with InStyle published Thursday (Jan. 6), the singer touched on her issues with depression and anxiety, which led to her eventually using the popular social media app as a platform for other people to share their unique stories after she struggled with the negative effects it had on her mental health.

“I became aware that my little world is complicated, but the picture is much bigger than the stuff I deal with. I have problems with depression and anxiety, and I found it difficult for me to be me,” she told the publication. “I didn’t want to post anything on social media because I realized that I was in a situation where I was extremely blessed. What could I possibly post or say? Then I had the idea of inviting multiple people to be on my Instagram to tell their stories.”

Before the 29-year-old began using Instagram in a more constructive way, she admitted that she had an unhealthy relationship with the app and other forms of social media. Gomez recalled it taking a toll on her mental health, and later stepped back as a result.

“At one point Instagram became my whole world, and it was really dangerous. In my early 20s, I felt like I wasn’t pretty enough. There was a whole period in my life when I thought I needed makeup and never wanted to be seen without it,” the “Lose You to Love Me” singer explained. “The older I got, the more I evolved and realized that I needed to take control of what I was feeling. I wanted to be able to look in the mirror and feel confident to be who I am. Taking a break from social media was the best decision that I’ve ever made for my mental health. I created a system where I still don’t have my passwords. And the unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down. I’ll have moments where that weird feeling will come back, but now I have a much better relationship with myself.”

Gomez will be celebrating her 30th birthday on July 22, but has no apprehension about the new decade. “I love growing up,” Gomez told People in a recent interview. “When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I’m like, ‘Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn’t be more thrilled.’ I’ve stopped caring about what people have to say, and that’s been wonderful.”

The star is also excited about her best Latin pop album nomination at the 2022 Grammy Awards for Revelación, which debuted at No. 1 on the March 27-dated Top Latin Albums chart. The 64th annual Grammy Awards have been postponed due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health issues, reach out to SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for free, confidential support and resources 24/7.