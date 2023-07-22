Selena Gomez Reveals the Gift She Wants Most on Her 31st Birthday

Happy birthday, Selena Gomez!

On Saturday (July 22), the pop star took to Instagram to celebrate her 31st birthday and reveal the gift she wants most on her special day.

“I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty,” Gomez captioned a photo of herself blowing out candles on a gorgeous cake. “Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life.”

The Only Murders in the Building actress continued, “People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference.”

“I LOVE YOU ALL!” she concluded her post, providing a donation link.

Gomez’s makeup company Rare Beauty launched the Rare Impact Fund on her 28th birthday in July 2020. At the time, the fund hoped to raise $100 million over the next 10 years in an effort to provide mental health services to underserved communities.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer founded Rare Beauty in February 2020 with the self-affirming mission that “being rare is about being comfortable with yourself.” The title of the line is a nod to her third album, Rare, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Earlier this summer, Gomez teased that the follow-up to Rare is finally underway. “Don’t worry guys, it’s coming,” she captioned photos on Instagram from the recording studio. “Even from Paris.”

See Gomez’s birthday post on Instagram here.