Selena Gomez Responds to Resurfaced Video of Hailey Bieber Gagging at Taylor Swift Mention

Selena Gomez has got her bestie’s back. After a video resurfaced of Hailey Bieber pretending to gag at the mention of Taylor Swift, the Only Murders in the Building star clapped back in her best friend’s defense — this shortly after Hailey and Kylie Jenner were accused of making fun of the “Lose You to Love Me” singer on Instagram.

It happened on Thursday (Feb. 23), when Gomez left a comment under a TikTok calling Hailey a “mean girl” and showing a clip from what looks to be Drop the Mic, the model’s former rap battle show with Method Man.

In the video, Method Man describes a rap battle as having “some of the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift’s last album.” In response, Hailey points a finger at her mouth and pretends to gag, before shrugging as the audience laughs.

“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” Gomez commented on the video.

This response comes hours after Hailey and Kylie Jenner were accused on social media of making fun of Selena’s eyebrows on Instagram. The lip kit mogul addressed the accusations by commenting on a TikTok, which explained the alleged insult, that the drama allegations were “silly,” writing, “No shade towards selena ever.”

The Golden Globe-nominated star then did her part to shut down the gossip, replying to Kylie’s comment with, “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Everything seemed fine between the three ladies at that point … until the singer-actress started leaving comments under other TikToks that seemed to suggest otherwise. Before commenting in defense of Taylor, she wrote “I love you” in response to a video calling Kylie and Hailey “nepo babies” who were acting like “mean girls.”

See the TikTok Selena commented on in defense of Taylor below: