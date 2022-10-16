Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Pose for Photos Together at Academy Museum Gala

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber united publicly, embracing one another for photos together Saturday night (Oct. 15).

Gomez and Bieber leaned in close and even shared a hug in front of the camera while attending the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala, which was presented by Rolex.

The smiling pair’s surprising appearance together comes after Hailey Bieber recently confronted longtime rumors that she “stole” husband Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez, his ex. She adamantly denied that narrative and opened up about the online hate she’s received on an episode of Alex Cooper’s Spotify podcast Call Her Daddy.

“It’s not in my character to mess with someone’s relationship … I’m not interested in doing that and I never was … I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it,” Hailey stated, later adding, “It’s about people knowing the truth, because there’s a truth.”

Following the revealing interview, Gomez shared some brutal honesty on how she feels about fans bullying others on her behalf. On a TikTok livestream, she said, “I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen.”

The Los Angeles event where Gomez and Bieber crossed paths on Saturday honored Julia Roberts with the Academy inaugural Museum Gala Icon Award, Tilda Swinton with the Visionary Award, Steve McQueen with the Vantage Award and Miky Lee with the Pillar Award.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Diana Ross dropped in for a special surprise performance, and this year’s gala raised $10 million to support the museum’s access, education and programming initiatives.

See all the photos of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber together below.

