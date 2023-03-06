Selena Gomez Asks Fans to ‘Be Kinder’ Following Hailey Bieber Drama: ‘My Heart Has Been Heavy’

Selena Gomez is back from her brief social media break with an important message. Following days of internet gossip related to her alleged feud with Hailey Bieber, the pop star has asked fans to be more considerate going forward.

“Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health,” Selena commented on one of her recent TikToks, in which she demonstrated her makeup routine using her brand, Rare Beauty, products. “My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”

The Only Murders in the Building star also thanked fans for their support, writing, “Thank you and love you all so much. I’m deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy.”

Gomez’s comments come shortly after she became the most-followed woman on Instagram, surpassing Kylie Jenner — who, interestingly, is a player in the purported drama that’s been unfolding between the “Calm Down” singer and model Bieber. After the Only Murders in the Building star confessed on TikTok Feb. 22 that she’d over-laminated her eyebrows, Jenner shared a photo with longtime pal Bieber holding the camera close up to their own professional-looking brows.

Coincidence? Fans think not, but the reality star has said that it absolutely was. “This is reaching,” the Kardashians star commented about the situation on a TikTok. “No shade towards selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”

The Grammy- and Emmy-nominated singer-actress then replied in agreement to Jenner’s comment and said she was “a fan of Kylie.”

But that’s when things started to get interesting. Gomez proceeded to leave comments on fan-made TikToks shading Bieber. “I love you,” she commented to one who slammed the model — who’s married to the singer’s famous ex Justin Bieber — for being a “nepo baby” and a “mean girl.”

And, on a resurfaced video of Hailey pretending to gag at the mention of Taylor Swift’s music, Gomez replied, “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

All of this ignited a firestorm of posts across social media from fans, many of them taking sides, comparing Hailey to Selena and digging through relics of Gomez’s past relationship with Justin, known to much of the world as “Jelena.”

The My Mind & Me star then announced Feb. 23 that she’d be taking a break from the internet. She said on TikTok, “I’m 30, I’m too old for this.”

See the TikTok Selena commented on, reminding fans to be considerate, below: