Selena Gomez Steals Christmas Back With Hilarious ‘Grinch’ Lip Sync: Watch

Move over Cindy Lou, there’s a new Who in town! Selena Gomez proved she’s not quite ready to put the Christmas decorations away on Tuesday (Jan. 10) with a lip sync from How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

On TikTok, the star and a couple of pals channeled a young Taylor Momsen by lip syncing to “Where Are You Christmas” from the 2000 live-action holiday classic, complete with their noses taped up to look like the Whos in the film. “Where are you Christmas?/ Do you remember?” the trio mouth along to the then-seven-year-old’s warbled vocals.

Gomez’s fans couldn’t get enough of the funny video, with one commenting, “She’s so real for this.” Another chimed in, “Healing our inner child today i see” while a third wrote, “Selena in her active era. We Love to see it.”

The singer’s Christmasy clip comes just as “Calm Down,” her recent collaboration with Rema ascends to the top spot on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart (dated Jan. 14). The triumph marks her first No. 1 on the worldwide tally while Rema becomes the very first African artist to reach the chart’s peak.

Last month, Gomez nabbed her very first Golden Globe nomination for her role as Mabel Mora in the hit Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short. Sharing a throwback video of an old interview to celebrate, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum showed that she had, indeed, manifested the nomination, claiming she was “more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl” than having her heart set on winning a Grammy.

Watch Selena and her friends do their best Cindy Lou Who impersonations below.