Selena Gomez Goes on Fishing Trip With Little Sister Gracie: ‘Texas Girl at Heart’

Selena Gomez took a break from her usual glitz and glamour to get back to her Texas roots — and took a special someone along for the journey. On Thursday (March 2), the “Lose You to Love Me” singer hopped on Instagram to share photos of a recent fishing trip she took with her 9-year-old sister, Gracie Eliiott Teefy, her youngest sibling whom she shares through mother Mandy Teefey and stepfather Brian Teefey.

Related How to Watch All of the Women in Music 2023 Acceptance Speeches

Explore Explore Selena Gomez See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Gomez gave fans a look into her and Gracie’s time fishing through a carousel post. The first two images featured the Rare Beauty founder and Gracie posing with the fish they caught on the lake, while the third captured the scenery of the lake and the fourth, a sweet, smiling photo of Gracie giving the camera a thumbs-up.

Related Selena Gomez Takes Little Sister Gracie as Her Date to the 2023 Golden Globes

The singer-actress also shared a video in the carousel of Gracie asking, “Wait, who are you texting [the video] to?” to which Gomez hastily replied “No one!” The 30-year-old captioned the post, “Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real. Grateful, thankful and blessed lady!”

Gracie has recently become more of a fixture in Gomez’s public presence. In January, Gracie served as her big sister’s plus-one to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. That same month, the Only Murders in the Building actress shared photos of her celebrating Nicola Peltz Beckham’s birthday with a dinner on Jan. 8, in which Teefey was in attendance. And on Jan. 6, Gomez shared on Instagram that the she and Gracie had a girls’ date together, even wearing matching black outfits.

See Gomez’s new Instagram post below.