Selena Gomez’s Sister Gracie Dyed Her Hair Purple to Celebrate ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

It’s Speak Now (Gracie’s Version)!

Following the release of Taylor Swift‘s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Selena Gomez‘s little sister, 9-year-old Gracie Elliott Teefy, wanted to represent in true Swiftie style and dyed her hair Speak Now purple to celebrate the album’s arrival.

In a video posted to Gomez’s Instagram Stories on Thursday (July 13), Gracie sports vibrant purple locks pulled back into a low ponytail. “Why’d you dye your hair purple?” Gomez asks her in the video, to which her sister simply replies, “For Speak Now.” Gomez presses, “Oh did you? Will you ever dye your hair a color for my album?” After a brief moment of hesitation, Gracies says, “Sure. I will.” The Rare Beauty founder captioned the sweet clip, “When Speak Now comes out.”

Gracie isn’t the only one who celebrated the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with new hair — Swift’s longtime friend and “Castles Crumbling” collaborator Hayley Williams switched up her hair and added purple to celebrate the release of the record before stepping out for Paramore‘s July 6 tour date in New Orleans.

“Brian [O’Connor]’s put some purple stuff in my hair ’cause there’s some stuff happening tonight at midnight,” Williams told the camera in a getting-ready video. “So y’all better speak now or forever hold your peace,” O’Connor — Williams’ hair and makeup artist — added, referencing “Speak Now.” Williams also donned glittery silver purple eyeshadow on her eyelids to match the streaks in her hair.

See Gomez’s story about Gracie before it disappears here.