×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Selena Gomez’s Sister Gracie Dyed Her Hair Purple to Celebrate ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

"Will you ever dye your hair a color for my album?" the Rare Beauty founder asked the 9-year-old.

Selena Gomez and Gracie Elliot Teefey
Selena Gomez and Gracie Elliot Teefey at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

It’s Speak Now (Gracie’s Version)!

Following the release of Taylor Swift‘s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Selena Gomez‘s little sister, 9-year-old Gracie Elliott Teefy, wanted to represent in true Swiftie style and dyed her hair Speak Now purple to celebrate the album’s arrival.

Related

Selena Gomez and Gracie Elliot Teefey

Selena Gomez Goes on Fishing Trip With Little Sister Gracie: ‘Texas Girl at Heart’

In a video posted to Gomez’s Instagram Stories on Thursday (July 13), Gracie sports vibrant purple locks pulled back into a low ponytail. “Why’d you dye your hair purple?” Gomez asks her in the video, to which her sister simply replies, “For Speak Now.” Gomez presses, “Oh did you? Will you ever dye your hair a color for my album?” After a brief moment of hesitation, Gracies says, “Sure. I will.” The Rare Beauty founder captioned the sweet clip, “When Speak Now comes out.”

Gracie isn’t the only one who celebrated the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with new hair — Swift’s longtime friend and “Castles Crumbling” collaborator Hayley Williams switched up her hair and added purple to celebrate the release of the record before stepping out for Paramore‘s July 6 tour date in New Orleans.

“Brian [O’Connor]’s put some purple stuff in my hair ’cause there’s some stuff happening tonight at midnight,” Williams told the camera in a getting-ready video. “So y’all better speak now or forever hold your peace,” O’Connor — Williams’ hair and makeup artist — added, referencing “Speak Now.” Williams also donned glittery silver purple eyeshadow on her eyelids to match the streaks in her hair.

See Gomez’s story about Gracie before it disappears here.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad